School bus driver from Hesperia faces federal child pornography charge, held without bond

A Hesperia school bus driver arrested earlier this month in a child pornography investigation now faces a federal case and is accused of possessing more than 10,000 images of child sexual abuse material, prosecutors said.

Donald James Seaver, 49, made his initial court appearance Thursday in federal court in Riverside, according to U.S. Department of Justice spokesman Ciaran McEvoy.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies and FBI agents arrested Seaver on March 7 following a search warrant at his home in the 10600 block of Redlands Avenue, sheriff's officials said at the time.

"During the search, law enforcement seized a Samsung tablet that allegedly contained more than 10,000 images and 13 videos of (child sexual abuse material)," McEvoy said in a written statement.

In addition, investigators found that the device had been frequently "wiped" of its memory, with the most recent deletion taking place on Feb. 27, just 10 days before his arrest, McEvoy said.

At the time of his arrest, Seaver worked a school bus driver for a private company, officials said. His route included 10 elementary schools with special needs children.

Prior to being charged federally, Seaver had been jailed in lieu of $30,000 bail and charged at the state level, county booking records show.

A federal magistrate ordered him held without bond during during Thursday's court appearance, according to McEvoy. An arraignment hearing was scheduled for April 16.

If convicted as charged, Seaver faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Federal child pornography case filed against Hesperia school bus driver