School bus carrying students rolls over in Scandia, Minn.

A school bus carrying elementary school students rolled on its side Wednesday afternoon in Scandia, Minn., after the driver became distracted and struck a berm causing the bus to tip.

Paramedics evaluated two students for possible minor injuries at the scene, but nobody else was hurt, said Laura Perkins with the Washington County Sheriff's Office. There were six Scandia Elementary School students ages 6 to 11 on the bus at the time. They were released to their parents at the scene, Perkins said.

The 61-year-old bus driver was cited for failing to drive with due care.

The driver was leaving a drop-off on the 13000 block of N. 188th Street at about 4:20 p.m. when she struck the berm, Perkins said.

Scandia Elementary is part of the Forest Lake Public School District. The Minnesota State Patrol was called in to help with a commercial vehicle inspection, Perkins said.