School bus beating ends with three students in trouble

Three Bluffton Middle students may face juvenile court for allegedly beating another student with a stainless steel tumbler cup and posting inappropriate photos.

On May 17, on the school bus home, two female students got into a physical altercation that resulted in “multiple lacerations at the top of her head” that required staples, one “significant laceration” on her forehead requiring stitches and the possible need for surgery on her face for cheekbone fractures. A third female minor recorded the video.

The fight took place at a bus stop at Heritage Lakes Drive and Bontwell Circle, which may have been one of the girl’s stop, but the police report’s redaction makes the location unclear.

The children’s names were also removed from the police reports provided to the Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette. The police report names the three juveniles as follows:

juvenile suspect 1: the girl who fought with the victim

juvenile suspect 2: the girl who recorded the fight

juvenile victim: the other girl involved in the fight.

When interviewed, juvenile suspect 1 told the officer on the scene that she did initiate the fight with the victim because the juvenile victim had posted a nude photo of another student when she was 9 years old. The juvenile victim did admit to posting the photo on her social media but also claimed it was deleted shortly after. She also stated that there was inappropriate messaging involving all three girls and possibly more.

According to the police report the mother of the juvenile victim was on the phone with her during the beating.

All three juveniles involved in the incident were issued juvenile petitions, including the victim for posting the video.

A separate police report was filed concerning the nude photo that was posted by the juvenile victim. The island Packet and Beaufort Gazette have requested the previous police report but are yet to receive it as of Friday afternoon.