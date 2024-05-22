School budgets approved; newcomers elected in multiple districts

May 21—In eastern Niagara County, 2024-2025 school budgets and miscellaneous propositions won public approval handily, and most school boards will be populated with newcomers, following district-level balloting on Tuesday.

Here, briefly, are the results in each school district.

LOCKPORT

Three residents were elected to fill seats on the Board of Education: Nicole Zugelder, Gregory Newman Jr. and incumbent trustee Michael Ferraro. Voters passed the $132.9 million 2024-2025 budget by a wide margin.

Ferraro, an incumbent trustee, won re-election and will serve for another three years. Newcomers Zugelder and Newman also won three-year terms.

The candidates and their vote counts: Zugelder, 669; Newman, 591; Ferraro, 578; Paul Patterson, 509; and incumbent trustee Kristina Schutt, 421.

Budget: Passed, 800-297.

Proposition 2, Capital Improvements Project: Passed, 860-297.

NEWFANE

Three residents were elected to fill seats on the Board of Education: Rachel Maziarz, Corrie Murray and incumbent trustee Anthony Casinelli. Voters passed the district's $40.91 million 2024-2025 budget by a wide margin.

As the top two vote-getters, Maziarz and Murray each received three-year terms of office that take effect July 1. Casinelli, who received the third highest number of votes, will serve a one-year term of office that takes effect immediately; he is to complete the term of former trustee Noah Everett, who resigned in June 2023.

The candidates and their vote counts: Maziarz, 334; Murray, 391; Casinelli, 301; and Emma Oudette, 257.

Budget: Passed, 348-147.

ROYALTON-HARTLAND

Two residents were elected to fill two, three-year seats on the Board of Education: Newcomer Alan Casey with 180 votes and incumbent Jason Wilhelm with 172 votes. Voters passed the district's $32.31 million 2024-2025 budget by a wide margin.

Budget: Passed, 167-44.

Proposition 2, Approve Increase in Funding for Royalton-Hartland Community Library: Passed, 174-37.

STARPOINT

Three residents were elected to fill three-year seats on the Board of Education: Jonathan Kinmartin, Lisa Kankolenski and incumbent trustee Jason Madden. Voters passed the district's $67.6 million 2024-2025 budget by a wide margin.

The candidates and their vote counts: Madden, 507; Kinmartin, 482; Kankolenski, 465; incumbent Michelle Leurer, 397.

Budget: Passed, 482-255

Proposition 2, Approve a Student Ex-Officio (non-voting) Board Member: Passed, 572-163.

WILSON

Two residents were elected to fill three-year seats on the Board of Education: Bethzaida Hart and incumbent trustee Christopher Carlin. Voters passed the district's $29.4 million 2024-2025 budget by a wide margin.

Carlin and Hart were the only individuals running for the open trustee seats. Carlin received 190 votes and Hart received 183 votes.

Budget: Passed, 161-63.

Proposition No. 2, Approve a Student Ex-Officio (non-voting) Board Member: Passed, 175-46.

BARKER

Three incumbent trustees were re-elected to three-year seats on the Board of Education: Candice Gancasz, Virginia Voss and Randall Atwater. Voters passed the district's $15.9 million 2024-2025 budget by a wide margin.

The candidates and their vote counts: Voss, 240; Atwater, 236; Gancasz, 223; Jessica Stewart-Rohring, 161; Stephanie Williams, 117.

Budget: Passed, 255-99.

Barker Public Library Budget: Passed, 228-122.

Barker Public Library trustee: Vernetta Kenyon won a five-year term of office with 186 votes. Candidates Leslie Wolbert and Susan Klute received 90 votes and 54 votes respectively.