School bond propositions see mixed results across Texas Panhandle

Over the weekend, local elections were conducted across the Texas Panhandle, with multiple school districts having bond elections to raise money for school infrastructure.

School bond propositions across the area saw mixed results at the ballot box.

Bovina Independent School District had both of its propositions pass. Proposition A, which would accommodate moving all its classrooms to its main campus and upgrading its restroom and ADA compliance, passed with 65% of voters approving an $8 million bond and 35% voting against the measure. Proposition B, a $7 million bond to move the track and field to its main campus, was a much closer vote, with 57% favoring the proposition and 43% voting against the bond.

Members of the Bovina Independent School District Board discuss calling for a bond election in May for school security in Bovina.

Canadian ISD also found favor with the voters on both of its propositions, which won overwhelmingly, with over 80% of voters approving the insurance of bonds. Proposition A was an $18 million bond that focused on capital projects, facility repairs, and supplies, while Proposition B was a $2 million bond to upgrade the technology and infrastructure to improve student outcomes.

Lefors ISD received overwhelming support for a $2.65 million bond, with over 73% of voters choosing to pass the proposition to upgrade its school facilities.

Sanford-Fritch ISD passed both of its propositions, with over 70% of voters approving both bonds that were up for election. A $6 million bond proposition was approved to renovate and upgrade its school facilities, and another $500,000 bond to resurface the athletic track.

Not faring so well with its proposals, Clarendon ISD saw all three of its bond measures fail to resonate with voters. Proposition A, which called for a $1.8 million bond for new buses and safety and security updates, had 59% of voters cast a "no" vote. With its $6.9 million price tag, Proposition B saw the most significant resistance, with almost 64% of the voters rejecting the measure. Nearly 63% of voters rejected a $3 million bond for a vocational agriculture building for the district.

Also having both of its bonds rejected was Panhandle ISD. Proposition A, which was a $2 million bond for renovation and maintenance of its school stadium facilities, saw the district losing a close vote with over 54% of voters rejecting the measure. In a much more decisive vote, Proposition B was rejected by 65% of the voters in a measure to fund $3 million to the district’s field house.

The Spring Creek ISD school building located near Skellytown.

Voters resoundingly voted to consolidate Spring Creek ISD into Borger ISD, with about 85% of Borger voters supporting the consolidation, which, if not passed, would have had severe financial ramifications for students in the Spring Creek district. Both districts had to pass the vote, and Spring Creek ISD voters favored the vote by 62% to 38%. If the measure had failed in either district, Spring Creek ISD would have been faced with having to pay back over $500,000 in state funding and likely had the state stepping in to make decisions on consolidation. With this proposition passing, Borger ISD will get a one-time financial incentive that will offset the money owed to the state by Spring Creek ISD. The consolidation will be effective July 1.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: School bond propositions see mixed results across Texas Panhandle