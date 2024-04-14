School board set to name superintendent finalists

Apr. 14—The Dalton Board of Education is set to unveil finalists for the school system's next superintendent at its Monday meeting.

In mid-March, Dalton Public Schools announced that Superintendent Tim Scott, who began in the role in 2018, had been selected by the Georgia High School Association's Board of Trustees to assume the role of the GHSA's next executive director, pending final approval. Once approved, Scott will take over the position on July 1.

Monday's school board meeting "marks a significant juncture in the ongoing process of selecting a new superintendent for the district," a release from the school system states. "After concluding multiple interviews, the board is hopeful to enter this next phase in the selection process."

The board legally may announce up to three finalists before taking a final vote within the following 14 days, the release states.

During the initial search for Scott's successor last month, DPS officials said they had hoped to finish the process by May.

"We know we have work to do and progress to make to be the best school system possible for our students, for our staff, and for our community," officials said in a March release. "Therefore, we are eager to identify a leader who understands not only where we are but has a clear and compelling vision for where we need to go and a strategy to get us there."

During the search process, Board of Education members pinpointed eight "Key Performance Indicators" — commonly referred to as KPIs — as critical factors for the next superintendent. Those KPIs include educational leadership; culture and climate; a central office role and focus; learning and student achievement; support, safety and care for students; educational equity; and district direction and communications.

Also scheduled for Monday's meeting are financial updates from Chief Financial Officer Theresa Perry and a superintendent's report from Scott.

Several recognitions are scheduled to take place, with more than 90 people set to be honored, including:

—Employees who have completed five and 10 years of service.

—Members of the Dalton High School Literary Team who placed high in recent regional and state competitions, as well as individual state qualifiers.

—Student Hayden Poe, who was selected for the 2024 Georgia Music Educators Association (GMEA) All-State Chorus.

—Students Cindy Salanda, Christian Verdel, Isabella Parsons, Lilliam Bowers and Xander Sane, who were each selected for the GMEA District 7 Honor Band.

—Members of the Dalton High School girls basketball team for their region championship win and progression to the state's Final Four competition, as well as Dalton High School boys basketball team members for qualifying to compete in state competition.

—The Dalton High School boys and girls basketball team players of the year.

—Members of the Dalton High wrestling team and swimming team for their performances in the regional and state championships, including individual regional, state qualifiers and state winners.

—Members of The Dalton Academy's Future Health Professionals team for their achievements at the recent regional conference.

—Members of the system's C3 Odyssey of the Mind Team, which involves students working together to solve intricate challenges using imaginative and innovative approaches, teamwork and critical thinking abilities, for achievements in regional competition and qualifying for state competition.

The board is also set to recognize Dalton High School for being named an Advanced Placement Honor School for 2024.

The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. in the City Park School auditorium at 405 School St. and is open to the public.

All Dalton Board of Education meetings are livestreamed at https://www.daltonpublicschools.com/about/board-of-education.

A work session will take place in the City Park auditorium at 5:30 p.m.