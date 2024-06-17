School Board Member Karen Rose 'extremist,' not visionary

Rose chairs ‘extremist’ School Board

Sarasota County School Board Chair Karen Rose gets an “A” for gaslighting and fabricating School Board history (“Tough decisions, great leadership have put Sarasota’s school district on the right path,” June 8).

Extremist politics started with Board Member Bridget Ziegler co-founding Moms for Liberty and championing its issues. It continued with the majority’s Thanksgiving 2022 “massacre” of Superintendent Brennan Asplen.

Before the meeting, I asked Rose if the board planned to fire Asplen. She responded that the conversation was already over, while Ziegler indicated the board couldn’t dismiss him at that meeting.

Minutes after the swearing in, Rose made the motion to consider firing Asplen at a special meeting the following week. The majority hastily approved her motion.

Write to us: How to send a letter to the editor

It surely was leading the district down a “different path,” but the cruel, divisive, several-hundred-thousand-dollar action starkly contrasted with that of the visionary leader Rose tried to portray in her guest column.

Superintendents were fired around Florida wherever a school district differed slightly from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ COVID policies, and coordinating such firings would have violated our Sunshine law.

In Sarasota, controversies have erupted over the Vermilion contract, book banning, “grooming,” CRT and for-profit charter school “choice” rip-offs − all right-wing politicization.

Sarasota County School Board Member Tom Edwards walked out of a March 21, 2023, board meeting after a speaker aimed homophobic comments toward Edwards during public comments.

We’ve seen nonstop extremist politics since Rose and the three others formed a board majority. As gaslighters often do, they accuse opponents of the horrors they have inflicted.

Robin Taub Williams, retired teacher, Sarasota

Blame DeSantis if local theaters close

My wife and I were devastated to learn that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ shortsighted funding veto could destroy the beloved performing arts culture in Sarasota (“Fla. arts groups reeling as DeSantis vetoes funding,” June 15).

The thought that one ignorant man could do so much damage to the arts capital of Florida is truly breathtaking!

Gov. Ron DeSantis

Assuming our worst nightmare comes true, we suggest that every venue that is forced to close its doors, even temporarily, put up a large sign that reads: “This Theatre Closed! Blame Gov. Ron DeSantis!”Gary Reinmuth, Sarasota

No migrant surges seen at Mexican border

In response to “I design ports of entry. There is no chaos at the border,” a column June 6 by Eddie Jones:

Like Jones, we were also on the El Paso border some time ago and never saw any caravans, invasions or surges. What we did see was an orderly process of locals, just south of the border, making their routine shopping excursions into El Paso to shop for goods unavailable in their communities.

This type of unfettered neighbor-to-neighbor commerce has gone on for generations.

Biden's new immigration rule: Executive order authorizes U.S. to turn away migrants at Mexico border

And for the border security deniers, the miles of fencing that we saw at this major port of entry were fully intact and in very good order.

While in Texas, on the Rio Grande in Big Bend National Park, we also witnessed and spoke with Mexican nationals who ride their horses or wade across the shallow part of the river unhindered to sell their crafts and even freshly made enchiladas to tourists like us visiting the park.

No eyebrows are raised; this is just life in this remote part of our country.

Where do the disorder-at-the-border naysayers get their information − Fox News?

Oh, that’s right, I guess they do.

John Marggraf, Sarasota

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Rose chairs extremist School Board in Sarasota County