School board meeting held following allegations of sexual assault, abuse by longtime Bloom Trail High School teacher

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. — A school board meeting set to take place in Chicago Heights on Monday night is expected to draw quite a crowd following a lawsuit about a teacher at Bloom Trail High School.

About 2 weeks ago, a lawsuit against one of the teachers Bloom Trail came to light.

It accuses a person, who has worked at the school for at least the last two decades, of sexual assault and abuse.

The suit has been filed by a “Jane Doe” who alleges that back in 2000, when she was a 16-year-old sophomore at Bloom Trail, a teacher started a campaign of grooming her. She alleges that it continued throughout her high school career.

Since the filing of the lawsuit, the teacher has been placed on administrative leave and an investigation is underway by authorities and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, but no criminal charges have been filed.

On Monday, WGN-TV spoke with one of the lawyers involved who said they also expect to file additional civil suits.

“We’ve been fielding calls emails Facebook posts of dozens and dozens and dozens of people who have concerns. As of yet, we have not filed additional lawsuits, but we expect there to be others if those courageous victims are willing to go through the litigation process,” Jordan Powell, one of the founding partners of Passen & Powell, said.

Monday’s board of education meeting got underway at 6 p.m.

