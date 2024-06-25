School Board evaluation: Fayette superintendent had ‘an exceptional performance’

Fayette Schools Superintendent Demetrus Liggins had “an exceptional performance” this past year and met expectations in every area that school board members evaluated him on, district officials said Monday.

One of the responsibilities of school boards in Kentucky is to evaluate their superintendents.

“Tonight we are pleased to formally approve and officially release our shared assessment of Dr. Liggins’ exceptional performance during the 2023-24 contract year in the form of his evaluation,” board Chairman Tyler Murphy said at the board’s monthly meeting.

Murphy mentioned that the evaluation is a rigorous year-long process. As part of that effort, the board simplified the rating scale from previous years, introducing a scoring system of “Meets Expectations” or “Does Not Meet Expectations.”

“Meets Expectations” signifies that the superintendent has successfully met or exceeded the expected criteria, demonstrating proficiency and competence in fulfilling the standard. Specifically, the rating implies satisfactory or higher performance.

The seven areas in the evaluation included strategic, instructional, cultural, human resource, managerial, collaborative and influential leadership.

“The Board recognizes the significant efforts of Superintendent Liggins and his team in expanding student opportunities, streamlining the transition out of (COVID recovery funds) strengthening the organizational health and efficiency of FCPS, and prioritizing investments in our staff,” a board statement said.

In a news release, Liggins called his review a reflection of the accomplishments achieved by the entire FCPS community.

“I am honored by the board’s recognition of our collective efforts,” he said. “This positive evaluation is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our teachers, staff, students and community partners. Together, we have made great strides in providing a high-quality education for all our students, and I am excited to continue this important work.”

Murphy said the Fayette County Board of Education’s would begin the first-ever self-evaluation process during the 2024-25 school year.

That initiative will involve a comprehensive review of governance practices, policies and decision-making procedures, with input sought from each board member.

In 2021, the Fayette County Public Schools board approved a four-year contract with Demetrus Liggins beginning July 26, 2021, with an annual base salary of $275,000. The contract, which runs through June 30, 2025, set out terms of Liggins’ salary, benefits and other conditions of his employment.