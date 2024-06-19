School board elections: One candidate wins outright, while 8 aim for seats in Jupiter, Boca

We're two months out from the primary election for the Palm Beach County School Board, but the board already has its newest member.

One position on the school board was decided June 14 when no candidates ran to oppose Virginia Savietto for the seat being vacated by Alexandria Ayala. Savietto will be sworn in after the November election and represent District 2, including the Greenacres and Palm Springs areas.

Eight more candidates are vying for two open seats on the board. Those school board members will represent District 1, including the Palm Beach Gardens and Jupiter areas, and District 5, which includes Boca Raton.

Both of those seats are considered competitive this year after the current school board members announced they wouldn't seek another term.

The primary election is Aug. 20. If no single candidate secures a majority of the vote in their race, the top two will appear on the general election ballot Nov. 5.

School board races are nonpartisan, meaning candidates' party affiliations are left off the ballot. All voters, regardless of party affiliation, can vote in the school board elections as long as they live in the district being decided.

Candidates for school board during the 2024 election cycle. From top left, clockwise, Matthew Lane, Page Lewis, Francesca Wernisch, Virginia Savietto, Charman Postel, Mike Letsky, Mindy Koch and Gloria Branch. Candidate Suzanne Page is not pictured.

Board members serve four-year terms and are elected on a rotating basis. They are paid $53,406 per year.

As major "culture war" and parental rights movements appear to take a back seat in Palm Beach County, the next school board will be tasked with maintaining stability and improving the school district's grade from the state to an A from a B.

Board members will need to manage an expanding voucher program that sends public money to private schools, stay even-handed as the district plans where to build new campuses to accommodate growth and keep the budget balanced after the expiration of COVID-era funding this year.

Palm Beach County school board district seats up for election in 2024 include the Palm Beach Gardens and Jupiter area, the Palm Springs and Greenacres area and the Boca Raton area.

The filing window for the school board election closed June 14 at noon. All candidates below are listed in alphabetical order, using the names that will appear on the ballot. Their campaign priorities were reported to The Palm Beach Post via a candidate questionnaire. While many seem to share goals, candidates are likely to differentiate themselves throughout the summer as they campaign.

Check back with The Palm Beach Post in early July for a deeper dive into each candidate and their platform.

Here's who is running in each district:

District 1: Palm Beach Gardens and Jupiter areas

This seat is being vacated by Barbara McQuinn, who was elected to the board in 2016. A former teacher and principal of Palm Beach Gardens High, McQuinn also serves as the school board's vice chair this year.

Here are the candidates running to take her place:

Matthew Jay Lane: A 69-year-old father of a Dwyer High School alumnus, Lane is a divorce and family attorney at Lane Law Firm and a former Palm Beach Gardens City Council member. He lives in the Mirasol community.

His priorities include improving reading rates in young students, recruiting and keeping teachers, and providing strong career programs for students who do not attend college. Lane said Florida's per-student spending is a "disgrace," and members of the school board should push harder for more money for education at the local level.

Matthew Lane, 69, is running to represent Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens and the surrounding areas on the Palm Beach County School Board in 2024. The primary election in Aug. 20.

Page Lewis: A 57-year-old mother of two, Lewis is director of literacy at Urban Youth Impact, a Christian youth ministry that serves children living in poverty in and around West Palm Beach. She lives in Palm Beach Country Estates.

Her priorities include improving literacy in students of all grade levels, boosting test scores, budget accountability and hiring more high-quality teachers. Lewis says on her campaign website that she is also prioritizing giving parents more choice and control in their child's education.

Page Lewis, 57, is running to represent Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens and the surrounding areas on the Palm Beach County School Board in 2024. The primary election in Aug. 20.

Francesca Wernisch: A 39-year-old mother of two students at The Conservatory School, Wernisch works in the recreation department of the Village of North Palm Beach. She lives in central North Palm Beach.

Francesca Wernisch, 39, is running to represent Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens and the surrounding areas on the Palm Beach County School Board in 2024. The primary election in Aug. 20.

Her priorities include improving student achievement through mental health support for students, inclusivity in schools, teacher support and financial responsibility at all levels. She has served as the treasurer for her children's school advisory committee since 2022.

District 2: Palm Springs and Greenacres areas

This seat is being vacated by Alexandria Ayala, who was elected in 2020. Born in Puerto Rico, Ayala was the board's first Hispanic member and the youngest elected school board member in recent memory.

Savietto effectively won this race when two candidates who filed to run against her failed to qualify.

Savietto, 50, previously ran against Ayala for school board in 2020 and for Florida State House in 2015. A native of Argentina, Savietto is a member of the Hispanic Education Coalition and works as a senior administrative assistant to County Commissioner Gregg Weiss. She lives near Forest Hill Boulevard in West Palm Beach and has a son who attends Palm Springs Middle School.

Virginia Savietto, 50, will represent Greenacres an Palm Springs on the Palm Beach County School Board beginning at the end of 2024. Savietto ran unopposed in the election, making her the winner.

Savietto said her priorities on the school board include increasing graduation rates and improving school safety. She said she hopes to guarantee all children get a quality education and to improve parental involvement.

District 5: Boca Raton and surrounding areas

This seat is being vacated by Frank Barbieri, who was elected to the board in 2008 and served four full terms. He served as the board chair from 2010 to 2011 and again from 2019 to 2023.

Here are the candidates running to take his place:

Gloria Branch: A 56-year-old mother of a high school student, Branch lives along the canal in eastern Boca Raton. She's the owner of a business development organization named The Gloria Group and a branding and public relations firm called Always A Winner LLC. Branch has worked as a substitute teacher for Palm Beach County schools for the past two years.

Gloria Branch, 56, is running to represent Boca Raton and surrounding areas on the Palm Beach County School Board in 2024. The primary election in Aug. 20.

Her priorities include improving academic achievement by addressing the teaching workforce. She wants to "re-balance the budget toward teacher recruitment, training and performance," and address the teacher housing shortage through intergovernmental initiatives. Branch also said the primary purpose of public education is to create productive citizens, and that "radicalization of our youth to ‘hate America’ is not appropriate."

Mindy Koch: A 70-year-old mother of three public school alumni, Koch has been retired since 2016. She served as the head of the Palm Beach County Democratic Party for two years. Koch was suspended by state party chair Nikki Fried in March, then reinstated by her party, and then stepped down that month. Koch lives in the area west of Boca Raton in a 55-plus community.

Mindy Koch, 70, is running to represent Boca Raton and surrounding areas on the Palm Beach County School Board in 2024. The primary election in Aug. 20.

Her priorities include refocusing money away from student testing and funneling it into hiring more teachers, improving mental-health resources for students at school, and reducing administrative duties for teachers. Koch said that "teaching communism to kindergarteners, not being able to say 'gay' in school and teacher training requirements" have "changed everything for teachers and students."

Mike Letsky, 47, is running to represent Boca Raton and surrounding areas on the Palm Beach County School Board in 2024. The primary election in Aug. 20.

Mike Letsky: A 47-year-old father of two public school students and owner of FutureGen Robotics, Letsky lives in the Mission Bay community in the unincorporated area west of Boca Raton. His priorities include addressing teacher and school police attrition, increasing teacher pay and improving school safety. Letsky wants to remove laptops from district classrooms and protect children from what he calls "abusive" computer applications.

Suzanne Page: A 73-year-old former city planner and mortgage broker, Page ran against Barbieri in 2020. Public records show she lives in the area west of Boca Raton in a 55-plus community.

A file photo from Suzanne Page's previous run for school board in 2020. Page, now 73, is running to represent Boca Raton and the surrounding areas on the school board. The primary is Aug. 20.

Similar to her run in 2020, Page did not respond to repeated attempts by The Post to get information about herself or her platform. She outlines a five-step plan for education reform on her website. Of the school system, Page says on her website, "sadly, it oppresses the children it should nurture and educate."

Charman Postel: A 37-year-old mother of four, three of whom attend public schools, Postel is a business consultant and owner of CLRP & Associates. She lives east of Dixie Highway in Boca Raton.

Charman Postel, 37, is running to represent Boca Raton and surrounding areas on the Palm Beach County School Board in 2024. The primary election in Aug. 20.

Her priorities include improving reading scores by starting targeted literacy programs, supporting programs that help improve student mental health, increasing teacher pay and parent involvement through town halls with school board members.

Want more education news? Sign up for ourExtra Credit weekly newsletter, delivered every Friday!

Katherine Kokal is a journalist covering education at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at kkokal@pbpost.com. Help support our work; subscribe today!

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Elections: Candidates for school board 2024 in Boca Raton, Jupiter