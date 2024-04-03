School board election results are in. Here's who won in Green Bay, De Pere and elsewhere

Andrew Becker has won an eighth term on the Green Bay School Board along with newcomer Kou Lee. Lee beat challenger Alex Mineau by less than 2%, or 650 votes.

The School Board will shortly have another new member when it selects a replacement for former member Laura Laitinen-Warren. She resigned in February with a year left in her term after the resignation of former superintendent Claude Tiller.

This new School Board will usher the district through yet another superintendent search, school closings and boundary changes.

In De Pere, incumbent Matt Petersen and Brandy Tollefson are the newest members of the De Pere School Board. Petersen was appointed to the board in October after board member Dan Van Straten resigned.

The district's $23.75 million referendum also passed with 57% approval. This funding will shore up the district's structural budget deficit for the next five years. The district was facing a shortfall of $3 million next school year that was expected to increase to $6.8 million by 2028-29.

Here are the unofficial results of who won school board seats in contested races across Brown County. Winners are marked with an asterisk, and incumbents are denoted with an (i).

Green Bay School Board election results

Andrew Becker (i): 12,752*

Kou Lee: 10,085*

Alex Mineau: 9,435

Paul Boucher: 4,000

De Pere School Board and referendum election results

School Board:

Matthew Petersen (i): 3,630*

Brandy Tollefson: 3,413*

Scott Hemauer: 2,579

Joel Neuville: 2,148

Referendum:

Yes: 3,773*

No: 2,873

Ashwaubenon School Board election results

Brian Anderson: 1,622*

Scott Kirst: 922

Howard-Suamico School Board election results

Incumbents Gregory Klimek and Vanessa Moran secured another term on the Howard-Suamico School Board, beating out challenger Pooja Bambha-Arora.

Gregory Klimek (i) : 4,652*

Vanessa Moran (i) : 4,176*

Pooja Bambha-Arora: 1,759

Pulaski School Board election results

Steve Liegl: 2,666*

Jennifer Rybicki: 1,620

