Will there be school on April 8? How Binghamton-area districts are planning for eclipse

With the partial solar eclipse predicted to reach its peak visibility in Broome County just after 3:20 p.m. April 8, some local school districts have announced adjusted schedules for the day.

On the day of the eclipse, the moon will pass directly between the Earth and the Sun, creating a solar eclipse which will block the face of the sun and darken the sky. While Broome County is not in the direct path of totality, a partial eclipse will still be visible, weather conditions permitting.

The path of totality will enter in the southwestern part of New York just after 3:15 p.m. April 8 and will depart northern New York just before 3:30 p.m.

Find specific viewing times across the Southern Tier and the rest of New York in the map below.

Binghamton-area school schedules on April 8

Local school districts have started announcing their eclipse plans and posting them on their social media pages. Here's how area school districts are adjusting their schedules to give students a likely once-in-a-lifetime viewing opportunity:

Chenango Forks: Middle and high school students will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m.

Chenango Forks Elementary School will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.

Maine-Endwell: Middle and high school students will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m.

Homer Brink and Maine Memorial elementary students will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m.

Susquehanna Valley: Middle and high school students will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m.

Brookside and Francis P. Donnelly elementary students will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m.

Union-Endicott: Students and faculty will follow a 2-hour early dismissal schedule.

Union-Endicott High School will dismiss at 1:10 p.m. Jennie F. Snapp Middle School will dismiss at 12:10 p.m.

Ann G. McGuinness Elementary School will dismiss at 12:25 p.m.

Charles F. Johnson Jr. Elementary School will dismiss at 12:55 p.m.

George F. Johnson Elementary School will dismiss at 1:25 p.m.

Thomas J. Watson Elementary School will dismiss at 1:20 p.m.

Tiger Ventures will dismiss at 1:55 p.m. and LWW BOCES will dismiss at 12:25 p.m.

Any afterschool activities will begin at 4:30 p.m. or later and there will be no afternoon BOCES CTE classes.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Solar eclipse eye safety

It is not safe to look directly at the partial eclipse without specialized eye protection like ISO-approved solar eclipse glasses or pinhole projectors for solar viewing.

For more information regarding eclipse safety visit nasa.gov.

