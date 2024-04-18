School aid cuts out, tenant protections in: What's in NY's nearly finished $237B budget?

New York lawmakers began passing parts of the state's late budget on Thursday after reaching deals with Gov. Kathy Hochul on housing and other matters that have carried talks nearly three weeks past the April 1 deadline.

Much of the heavy lifting had been done by Monday, when Hochul outlined terms of a $237 billion "conceptual" agreement that she said had fulfilled most of her priorities. But many details remained, and as of Thursday afternoon only three of nine awaited budget bills had been printed and brought to the Assembly and Senate floors for votes.

As is often the case in Albany, the logjams were largely over policy matters shoehorned into the spending plan.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announces the framework of a potential budget deal with legislative leaders in Albany on Monday, April 15.

Housing was the trickiest legislative matter at hand.

Hochul touted agreements on tax breaks for developers to spur affordable and multi-family homes, part of her mission to expand the state's housing supply and tame costs. The deal also includes new rules to protect tenants from eviction and steep rent increases, which are reminiscent of the Good Cause Eviction push, though in a weaker form than tenant advocates and progressive lawmakers had sought.

Hochul had proposed a change in school funding that would have cut aid for half of New York's school districts. But lawmakers and school officials strongly objected and she tabled the plan, settling for a study to revise an aid formula the state hasn't updated since 2007.

Lawmakers, meanwhile, were forced to shed their proposal to hike income taxes on New Yorkers earning more than $5 million a year, an idea Hochul adamantly opposed.

The state overcame a last-minute obstacle that arose just as talks neared the end: a cyber-attack that grounded the computer system used to print bills in Albany on Wednesday. The legislature's bill-drafting office switched to a 30-year-old backup system and began printing the first budget bills that night, less than 24 hours after the hacking was discovered.

Here are some important pieces of the not-quite-finished budget:

School aid cuts erased

Lawmakers stopped Hochul from ending a school funding practice that prevents any district from getting less aid than the year before. Lifting that would have would have reduced aid to hundreds of districts where enrollment has declined, and would have been devastating for some. Mount Vernon schools in Westchester County would have lost $2.9 million, prompting a protest rally in March.

Mount Vernon Acting Superintendent K. Veronica Smith speaks at a rally against the proposed state foundation aid cuts to schools at Benjamin Turner Academy in Mount Vernon March 1, 2024. Mount Vernon is one of half of the districts in the state to receive less funding.

Hochul backed off that idea for now, agreeing to have the Rockefeller Institute of Government in Albany study how to revamp the aid formula. But lawmakers also were forced to give: the final plan doesn't include their proposal to ensure every district gets aid increases of at least 3%.

Hochul did secure another change she wanted in school aid: tempering the inflation factor that raises funding each year.

Aid pushback: Hochul wanted to cut school aid in her budget. NY lawmakers are pushing to restore it.

Housing deal: Where did lawmakers, Hochul land?

Hochul said she and legislative leaders had agreed on a new tax break to induce developers to build affordable housing in New York City. It will replace a longtime tax incentive that lawmakers had allowed to expire — and that also will be temporarily revived as part of the budget deal to benefit projects already in the works.

The deal also includes a separate tax break that will apply statewide and be used to spur developers to build multi-family housing in areas outside New York City. No details of that plan were disclosed.

390 apartments under construction at 2 Clinton Park in New Rochelle. Thursday, February 16, 2023.

The budget is expected to contain some form of the proposed tenant protections known as Good Cause Eviction that would force landlords across New York to justify rent increases over a certain level. The terms were intensely debated by competing interests, and it's unclear what limits will be set, what types of apartment buildings would be covered and whether communities could opt to participate or refuse.

Two other housing proposals by Hochul survived without controversy: requiring communities to meet housing growth targets to qualify for certain grant programs; and setting aside $500 million over two years to prepare state-owned sites for housing development.

Fighting crime: New police unit, tax credits for business security

The budget included a string of ideas from Hochul to combat retail theft and the organized rings responsible for much of it. Among them: a new state police unit to focus on that problem; stiffening penalties for assaulting a retail worker; and offering store owners a $3,000 tax credit to help pay for security measures.

"You should not have to worry about your own safety when you're simply trying to be part of a business, the owner or the employee, and sell what people in the public need," she said at a press conference on that topic on Thursday.

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano delivers remarks during a city of Yonkers Anti-Shoplifting Law Enforcement Initiative briefing, at the Gateway Center in Yonkers, March 2, 2023.

Also targeted in the budget is the scourge of illegal cannabis sales by unlicensed shops since the legalization of marijuana. It allows the state to shutter stores accused of illegal sales for up to a year while their cases play out. Localities also would be empowered to put padlocks on the doors of illicit weed shops.

Initial plan: NYS Budget: Hochul proposes $2.4B for asylum seeker housing, services in $233B budget plan

What else should New Yorkers know about the budget?

The budget sets aside $2.4 billion to help New York City pay for shelters and services for tens of thousands of migrants who have been bused to the city from the U.S.-Mexico border and are seeking asylum. That is a $500 million increase over last year's budget, drawing surplus funds that Hochul described as a onetime boost.

Some additional items:

Hochul may close up to five prisons, the latest to be shuttered as inmate numbers have steadily fallen.

$150 million in grants to build more public swimming pools under a new program Hochul proposed.

The budget was expected to be finished this week with the passage and signing of the remaining bills, just in time for lawmakers to depart for a two-week recess. The last five weeks of this year's legislative session are set to run from May 6 to June 6.

Chris McKenna covers government and politics for The Journal News and USA Today Network. Reach him at cmckenna@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: NY's $237B budget: Good Cause Eviction, school aid cuts, what else?