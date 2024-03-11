School admin sexually assaults and drugs woman, rapes her daughter, OK officials say

A former assistant principal was found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting his sister-in-law and raping her daughter, Oklahoma officials said.

Robert Brian Davis was convicted of rape by instrumentation and sexual battery by an Oklahoma jury March 8, over four years after he was charged, according to court records.

The sister-in-law told police Davis had offered her something to drink that made her drowsy and fall asleep, police told News 9.

She told police in 2019 she thought she was drugged and assaulted by Davis, according to court documents. Zolpidem was found in the woman’s system, Oklahoma City police said in the documents, a drug that is commonly used to treat insomnia, according to the National Library of Medicine.

When she confronted Davis about the drugging, he replied “I just added peach Schnapps,” News 9 reported, citing court documents.

Davis’ attorney did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment.

During an interview with police, the daughter said Davis, her uncle, would frequently “tickle” her when she was between 16- to 17-years-old, according to court documents. The girl’s mother told police her daughter had lived with Davis for several years so she could attend a school in Yukon, according to court documents.

She described the “tickling” as inappropriate touching and told Davis it made her uncomfortable and to stop, but he persisted, court documents said.

One night in January 2017, she told officials Davis came into her room while she was sleeping. He sexually touched her as she was pretending to sleep, according to court documents.

The following day, the teenage victim said she texted Davis telling him to leave her alone, according to court documents. Davis told the teen “he knew he had a problem but promised this type of behavior would never happen again,” according to an affidavit.

Though a similar incident never happened again, the “tickling” continued, according to the documents. Those incidents stopped in the spring of 2018, she told police.

Several people also told police Davis was “handsy” and would inappropriately touch people when breaking a hug, according to an affidavit.

Davis was the assistant principal at Norman High School at the time of his arrest in 2019, according to KFOR. He was suspended and then fired, KFOR reported. Police and local news outlets did not say when he became assistant principal, but Davis was a finalist for “Teacher of the Year” in 2018, according to News 9.

The jury recommended a three-year sentence. He could face up to 25 years.

