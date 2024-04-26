School 87 parents share their hurt and anger with IPS over recent teacher abuse scandal

Indianapolis Public School leaders and parents gather for the action session meeting of the IPS school board on Thursday, April 25, 2024, where parents gathered to share their concerns over the recent incident at George Washington Carver School 87.

Parents of George Washington Carver School 87 students made it clear to Indianapolis Public Schools officials Thursday night that they are disappointed, hurt and have lost trust in the district over its handling of allegations of abuse at the school.

Over a dozen School 87 parents spoke at Thursday night’s board meeting, detailing an unsafe school setting for children, an unsupportive workplace for teachers and an environment where school leadership failed to address the concerns of parents.

Parents also voiced frustration with the lack of communication and the way the district has responded in recent days after a video surfaced last week that showed a School 87 teacher promoting a “fight club”-style discipline.

Kiya Isom's daughter was in the first grade classroom of Julious Johnican, the teacher at the center of the abuse allegations. Isom said her daughter faced constant bullying by other students and witnessed the fighting depicted in the video.

“I’m very disgusted,” said Isom. “I'm heartbroken for every single student that's in that classroom, whether they have left or not. Everyone that was currently a student of Mr. Johnican’s deserves counseling.”

Isom said she never received any follow-up communication from the school about her daughter being bullied and the girl is now in therapy.

Multiple parents accused the school’s principal, Mary Kapcoe, of ignoring concerns of safety brought up by parents and by staff for months and years.

A parent from George Washington Carver School 87 shares her concerns with the Indianapolis Public School board after recent revelations showed abuse occurring at the school while a former teacher supported fighting among students, on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

“We did not have a partner and our principal,” said Megan Kribel, current School 87 parent. “We had someone who made it clear in every way that she did not have time to deal with issues at our school, but wanted them to be hidden and contained, so she wouldn't have to deal with them or us.”

School 87 parent Kristin Dulaney described an instance in 2022 when she was volunteering at the school and a teacher asked Kapcoe, who was assistant principal at the time, for assistance in dealing with a behavior issue among students. Kapcoe dismissed the teacher’s concerns.

“What I saw that day didn't warrant a lawsuit, but it did mark the start of a pattern of dismissiveness that has contributed to a toxic climate,” Dulaney told board members Thursday night.

Most of the School 87 parents who spoke at Thursday’s meeting asked for three things: removal of the school’s current leadership, counseling services provided to all of Johncian’s students and a thorough review of IPS protocols concerning reporting of instances of abuse or teacher neglect.

A petition calling for these changes at School 87 has received more than 1,000 signatures.

IPS said earlier this week that Kapcoe and the school’s assistant principal Finea Rent have been removed from the school. IPS Superintendent Aleesia Johnson also announced this week that an outside investigation is being conducted into the incident and the school’s climate.

“If at the end of the third party investigation you find as I suspect you will that our teachers have been working in an isolated unsupported environment with threats of retaliation, then you owe them an apology and a comprehensive plan of how you can report serious concerns to the district in a truly anonymous way,” Krista Phair, PTA president for School 87, told school board members Thursday.

After the public comment portion of the meeting, IPS school board commissioner Hope Hampton presented a resolution that establishes a mental health and school culture task force to be led by independent community leaders and mental health professionals. The board unanimously passed the measure.

“The idea is simply to find out the temperature in every building so that we don’t find it out in another way and to set a course on how to address what we find,” Hampton said.

