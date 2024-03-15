Scholz stresses unity with France, Poland in support of Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (C) poses for a picture with French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk during a press statement after the so-called Weimar Triangle meeting. Michael Kappeler/dpa

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has emphasized the unity of Germany, France and Poland in support of Ukraine, despite public disagreements between the allies in recent days.

"All three of us are serious about our support for Ukraine," Scholz said on Friday in Berlin following consultations with French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Solidarity and joint action are indispensable in order to defend peace and freedom in Europe, Scholz said.

"More than ever, our unity is our strength. And our three states, Germany, Poland and France, have a special responsibility in this regard," said Scholz.

The chancellor promised that Ukraine could rely on support and that help would not diminish: "We stand closely and unwaveringly by Ukraine's side."

All three NATO countries are supplying Ukraine with weapons for its fight against the ongoing Russian invasion. Scholz and Macron, however, have clashed recently over Macron's remarks that left open the possibility of future deployments of NATO combat troops to Ukraine.

