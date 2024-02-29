Scholz slammed for claiming that French and British troops "target missiles" in Ukraine

A claim by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that French and British personnel are present in Ukraine to help guide long-range missiles has sparked criticism from the UK.

Source: Politico, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Earlier this week, Scholz reiterated his excuse for opposing the provision of long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine, citing among the reasons that their guidance could imply the presence of German forces on Ukrainian territory.

"This is a very far-reaching weapon. And what the British and French are doing in terms of target control and support for target control cannot be done in Germany," the chancellor added.

The German chancellor's remarks, which some commentators interpreted as an acknowledgement of the presence of British and French troops in Ukraine, have been denied by the UK Ministry of Defence, who stressed that the operation of long-range missiles is the sole responsibility of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Alicia Kearns, Chair of the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, spoke out more sharply, calling Scholz's words "wrong, irresponsible and a slap in the face to allies".

"We gave Storm Shadow, we all have to give what we can. Scholz should give Taurus and stop holding back the security of Europe," Kearns stressed.

Paris took the German chancellor's comments more calmly but did not refrain from criticising him either. Benjamin Haddad, a member of President Emmanuel Macron's Renaissance party, said Scholz's remarks had created a "diplomatic crisis" between Berlin and London.

Background:

Finnish defence officials noted that they impose no restrictions on Finnish military assistance and that Ukraine can use the weapons it receives in Russia as well.

