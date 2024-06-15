Scholz says Russia must be included in Ukraine peace process

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives at Zurich airport alongside his wife Britta Ernst to take part in the Ukraine Peace Summit. Michael Kappeler/dpa

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has spoken out in favour of involving Russia in a peace process for Ukraine.

"It is true that peace in Ukraine cannot be achieved without involving Russia," Scholz at the peace conference in Switzerland on Saturday.

At the same time, he called on Russia to withdraw completely from partially occupied Ukraine.

"Russia could end this war today or at any time if it stops its attacks and withdraws its troops from Ukraine," Scholz added.

Russia has so far refused to heed the call for peace on the basis of international law and the UN Charter.

More than two years after the Russian attack on Ukraine, the summit on the Bürgenstock, a mountain ridge above Lake Lucerne, is intended to explore ways to achieve peace in Ukraine.

More than 90 countries are taking part. However, Russia has not been invited. China, Russia's most important ally, has cancelled.