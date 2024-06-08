Scholz repeats support for Ukraine in video speech ahead of EU vote

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz makes a government statement on the "current security situation" in a plenary session of the German Bundestag. Sabina Crisan/dpa

One day before Germans go to the polls in the European Parliament elections, Chancellor Olaf Scholz reaffirmed his support for war-torn Ukraine.

"Russia will not get away with its imperialist plans," the Social Democratic (SPD) chancellor said in his weekly video message published on Saturday.

"Putin must realize that he cannot win his brutal campaign. That there can only be a just peace for Ukraine."

Polls ahead of Sunday's vote show the SPD with about 15% of the vote - roughly the same as seen for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD). Besting the SPD would cement the AfD's status as Germany's second-most popular party, behind the conservative CDU/CSU opposition.

Scholz on the international stage

Ahead of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Italy, which opens this Thursday, and a Swiss peace conference on Ukraine that begins on June 15, Scholz emphasized constant coordination with partners and allies.

He said he would be promoting a common position towards Russia with representatives from Asia, Africa and South America at the Swiss confereence. It is important that nations stand by international law and the United Nations Charter, he said.

"And that is why Russia must end its war of conquest."

In a nod to some in Germany who worry about Russia's war in Ukraine expanding to other parts of Europe, Scholz repeated his stance that with German support for Ukraine "we are not jeopardizing peace here in Germany."