Scholz: Peace in Ukraine will require Putin to agree troop withdrawal

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks at a joint press conference with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, during the International Ukraine Reconstruction conference in Berlin. Britta Pedersen/dpa

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has expressed cautious optimism about a peace conference for Ukraine being held in Switzerland later this month.

"We will discuss principles for a just and lasting peace there," Scholz said on Tuesday at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Berlin.

"These are not yet negotiations about an end to the war, because for that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin would have to show that he is prepared to end his brutal campaign and withdraw troops," Scholz said.

"But perhaps a way can be found to start a process during which Russia will one day also take a seat at the table," Scholz added.

The German chancellor stressed that only Ukraine will decide when to engage with Russia and would not be forced into huge concessions by its supporters. Germany will remain firmly on the side of the Ukrainians, he said.

As long as Putin continues to pursue his war aims, "our message will therefore be that we will not let up in our support for Ukraine," Scholz said.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, during the International Ukraine Reconstruction conference in Berlin. Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz shake hands at the end of their joint press conference during the International Ukraine Reconstruction conference in Berlin. Kay Nietfeld/dpa