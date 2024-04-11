Scholz: Germany will not turn its back on Mali and neighbours

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers a speech during during a final ceremony in honour of soldiers deployed in Mali, in front of the German Ministry of Defence. Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Chancellor Olaf Scholz wants to continue Germany's involvement in the West African states of the Sahel region, which are ruled by the military following coups.

In view of the terrorist threat, stabilizing Mali and its neighbours is important even after the withdrawal of the German Armed Forces, or Bundeswehr, and the end of the UN mission in Mali.

"We cannot and will not turn our backs on this region for this reason," he said on Thursday in Berlin at the valedictory speech in honour of the Bundeswehr's deployment in Mali. "This includes dialogue with the governments in the region, even if this dialogue is difficult."

Mali and its neighbouring states Burkina Faso and Niger are ruled by the military following coups and are increasingly turning towards Russia. The 12,000 UN peacekeepers had to leave Mali at the end of last year.

Scholz paid tribute to the approximately 20,000 German peacekeepers who served in Mali during the Bundeswehr's 10-year mission. He thanked them for their service and commitment.

He assured that stabilization missions would remain a task for the Bundeswehr.

The United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) marked the end of the Bundeswehr's second major deployment outside Europe after its withdrawal from Afghanistan. It was considered one of the most dangerous.

More than 200 so-called Blue Helmet soldiers lost their lives during the mission. Among them were two German pilots. In addition, a total of 12 German soldiers were wounded in a suicide attack in 2021. "We will not forget that," said Scholz.

The UN peacekeeping mission had not achieved what it had set out to do, said Defence Minister Boris Pistorius. "But that wasn't down to us."

Even if the political balance remains mixed, he praised the deployment of the Bundeswehr soldiers and civilian staff.

Northern Mali was occupied by separatist rebel groups and Islamist militias in 2012. The area was recaptured by soldiers under the leadership of former colonial power France.

In 2013, MINUSMA was launched to create stability and enforce a peace agreement between the government and rebels. In 2021, the current military junta seized power and turned its back on France while expanding cooperation with Russia.

Germany's withdrawal dragged on for months and was complicated by a military coup in neighbouring Niger, which was previously considered the last democratic partner in the Sahel region.

The Bundeswehr also maintains an air transport base there, the future of which is unclear.

