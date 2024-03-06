Scholz does not see quick solution to number of asylum seekers

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the country's state premiers believe that Germany is on the right track in terms of migration policy, but do not expect the number of asylum seekers to fall quickly.

Fundamental changes have already been "initiated" in recent months, Scholz said on Wednesday following a meeting with the premiers in Berlin.

The only thing to do now is not to rest on our laurels when it comes to limiting irregular migration, but to "always stay on top of the issue."

The state premier of Hesse, Boris Rhein, said that he personally found the debate initiated by party colleagues on an upper limit for asylum seekers legitimate.

He had high hopes that at the next meeting of this group on June 20 it would be clear when the payment card for asylum seekers would be launched.

Germany will provide at least some welfare benefits for asylum seekers on pre-loaded cards instead of cash in the future, after state leaders largely agreed on a new common standard to be introduced this summer.

At the meeting in June, the government will also present the results of its examination of asylum procedures in non-EU countries.

The Interior Ministry is in talks with lawyers and experts on the question of whether such procedures would be legal and doable.

Lower Saxony's State Premier Stephan Weil said one has to remain realistic, as the effect of the EU agreement on a reform of the Common European Asylum System would only become noticeable after a some time.