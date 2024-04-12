Scholz criticizes Georgia's 'foreign agent' bill in meeting with PM

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze (L) and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speak during a press conference after their meeting at Federal Chancellery Kay Nietfeld/dpa

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned the renewed effort by Georgia's ruling party to pass a potentially Russian-style "foreign agent" law during a visit to Berlin by the ex-Soviet country's Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.

Scholz said he opposed the legislation in its current form and hoped it would not get the approval of lawmakers.

"We believe that such laws are not needed," the chancellor said, noting that Berlin was joined in its criticism by top officials in the European Union and NATO.

Georgia was granted EU candidate status last year.

Georgia's ruling Georgian Dream party announced earlier this month that legislation aimed at curbing foreign-funded non-governmental organizations is to be reintroduced.

It requires all NGOs receiving more than 20% of their funding from abroad to register with the government and have their books opened annually. A similar law is in force in Russia, Georgia's powerful northern neighbour.

"The law on the transparency of foreign influence is in full compliance with all legal principles and fundamental rights," Kobakhidze said in the German capital.

He was "deeply convinced" that it could make an important contribution to "guaranteeing true democracy in Georgia."

The government withdrew an earlier version in March last year, following days of demonstrations in Tbilisi. Opponents believe the government will use the law to place a check on civil society and opposition movements.

Defending the initiative, Georgian Dream parliamentary leader Mamuka Mdinaradze said this month that NGOs were using foreign support to promote programmes favourable to the opposition, including disseminating "pseudoliberal ideologies," promoting LGBT propaganda and undermining Georgia's Orthodox Church.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze (L) welcomed by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in front of the Federal Chancellery. Kay Nietfeld/dpa