Scholz condemns political violence in Germany after further attacks

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks at the start of the East German Economic Forum at the Theater am See. Monika Skolimowska/dpa

Political violence will not be tolerated in Germany, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday, as police responded to demonstrations held in the western city of Mannheim after seven people were injured in knife attacks.

"Whether it's violence directed at left-wing, centrist or right-wing democratic politicians, it is always unacceptable and will not be tolerated by us," the chancellor said while addressing an economic forum in the eastern German town of Bad Saarow, south-east of Berlin.

"We will act against all those attempting to use violence to limit democratic spaces," he added, irrespective of whether the violence is motivated by left-wing radicalism, right-wing extremism or Islamism.

Scholz issued a warning to all perpetrators of political violence. "Do not underestimate us. We are a democratic state. We will not tolerate it, and will act against you with all the options under the law," he said.

Scholz referred to renewed instances of political violence in Germany in previous days, including an attack on a lawmaker at an election stand in the southern city of Aalen on Saturday.

The chancellor also highlighted the attack in Mannheim on Friday, which was carried out an event by the anti-Islamic group Pax Europa by a 25-year-old born in Afghanistan. Scholz noted that a police officer, one of seven people injured in the attack, is still in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, there were violent scenes in Mannheim on Sunday as police responded to two demonstrations held following the attacks.

Activists formed a human chain during a vigil organized by a non-partisan alliance under the motto: "Solidarity against violence, hatred and agitation."

The vigil, supported by a range of political parties represented on the city council, emerged in response to a planned rally by the youth wing of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in the state of Baden-Württemberg.

The slogan for the youth protest was: "Remigration would have prevented this crime!" The concept of remigration - involving deporting large numbers of people of foreign origin - has been widely criticized across Germany.

Videos from the square showed police clashing with a group of Antifa activists, who set off fireworks. The slogan "Nazis out" was also chanted by demonstrators.