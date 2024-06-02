Scholz condemns political violence in Germany after further attacks

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks at the start of the East German Economic Forum at the Theater am See. Monika Skolimowska/dpa

Political violence will not be tolerated in Germany, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday, following a series of attacks on politicians.

"Whether it's violence directed at left-wing, centrist or right-wing democratic politicians, it is always unacceptable and will not be tolerated by us," the chancellor said while addressing an economic forum in the eastern German town of Bad Saarow, south-east of Berlin.

"We will act against all those attempting to use violence to limit democratic spaces," he added, irrespective of whether the violence is motivated by left-wing radicalism, right-wing extremism or Islamism.

Scholz issued a warning to all perpetrators of political violence. "Do not underestimate us. We are a democratic state. We will not tolerate it, and will act against you with all the options under the law," he said.

Scholz referred to renewed instances of political violence in Germany in previous days, including a knife attack at an anti-Islamic event in the western city of Mannheim on Friday. He noted that a police officer, one of seven people injured in the attack, is still in a critical condition.

The chancellor also highlighted an attack on a lawmaker at an election stand in the southern city of Aalen on Saturday.

