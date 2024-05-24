Scholz blasts 'disgusting' video of racist chanting on holiday island

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz takes part in a joint press conference with Luis Montenegro (not pictured), Prime Minister of Portugal, following talks at the Federal Chancellery. Christoph Soeder/dpa

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has sharply condemned the racist chanting by young people in front of a pub on the German resort island of Sylt that was captured on video.

"Quite clearly, such slogans are disgusting, they are unacceptable," he said. "There must be no tolerance. And that's why it's right that all of our activities are aimed at precisely preventing this from being a thing that spreads."

In the recording that has gone viral, shouts of "foreigners out!" and "Germany for Germans" can be heard as the hit party song "L'amour Toujours" by Gigi D'Agostino plays.

