Scholz assures Zelensky of continued military support

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during the questioning of the Federal Government in the plenary chamber of the German Bundestag. Michael Kappeler/dpa

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has promised Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky continued support "in the military sphere."

Scholz discussed the political, military and humanitarian situation in Ukraine in a telephone conversation with Zelensky on Thursday, according to government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit.

He assured him that Germany would continue its support "in close coordination with European and international partners."

On Thursday, the German lower house of parliament, the Bundestag once again rejected the immediate delivery of German Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine by a large majority.

The conservative opposition's motion to transfer the long-range weapons system "without delay" failed to gain a majority.

On Friday, Scholz plans to meet French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Berlin - against the backdrop of massive Franco-German differences on Ukraine policy.

Macron had recently not ruled out the deployment of troops on the ground in Ukraine, to which Scholz publicly objected on several occasions. "As German chancellor, I will not send soldiers from our Bundeswehr to Ukraine," he made clear.