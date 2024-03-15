Scholz: Allies to buy weapons for Ukraine from the world market

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) and French President Emmanuel Macron speak during a press statement with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk (Not Pictured) after the so-called Weimar Triangle meeting. Michael Kappeler/dpa

European backers of Ukraine should buy weapons from around the world to support the country in its battle against Russia's ongoing invasion, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday.

Scholz pledged that more weapons would be procured for Ukraine with immediate effect - "on the entire world market."

Some critics have alleged that European efforts to supply Ukraine with armaments have been hindered by a focus on buying from domestic European producers.

Scholz made his remarks shortly after a meeting in Berlin with French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

The German chancellor also said that the production of military equipment will be expanded in cooperation with partners in Ukraine and that a new coalition to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles would be established.

Scholz said that aid for Ukraine paid for through the European Union would be increased, and that European countries would use revenues from frozen Russian assets to fund further weapons purchases.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (C), French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk speak during a press statement after the so-called Weimar Triangle meeting. Michael Kappeler/dpa

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R), Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk (L) and French President Emmanuel Macron inspect a military honour guard at the Chancellery. The so-called Weimar Triangle top level meeting is taking place against the backdrop of massive Franco-German differences over Ukraine policy. Michael Kappeler/dpa