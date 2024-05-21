Scholarships awarded to students in Berks

May 21—The World Affairs Council of Greater Reading has awarded the 2024 Alan Miller Scholarships.

Bode Brewer, an Oley Valley High School senior, received a $3,000 scholarship to pursue political science studies at Lafayette College.

Jysadee Giddens, an Exeter High School senior, received $2,000 to pursue a degree in political science at Temple University.

The Alan Miller Scholarships are awarded annually to Berks County high school seniors planning to further their education in international studies, political science, public administration or related global studies.

Since the program began five years ago, a total of $27,000 has been awarded to 21 students.

—Bingaman, Hess, Coblentz & Bell, a Berks County law firm, has awarded $1,000 scholarships to the following two students:

Jacob Ziemer, a Gov. Mifflin High School senior who will be attending Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology; and Tyler McDonald, a Wilson High School senior who will be attending University of Delaware.