Scholarships available for students pursing dairy career

Mar. 2—SUNBURY — The annual Student Leader Scholarship program is now open for undergraduate students, including college students and high school seniors, pursuing a career in a dairy-related field. Twelve $3,000 scholarships are available through a partnership between the Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association and the Dairy Excellence Foundation for the 2024-25 academic year.

The scholarships opened for applications on March 1 and must be submitted online by May 1.

To qualify for the scholarships, students must demonstrate a commitment to working in the dairy industry. Recipients are selected based on academic performance, interest in a dairy-related career, evidence of leadership, character and integrity, and application compliance.

Pennsylvania residents who are full-time undergraduate students currently enrolled in a qualifying field of study or high school seniors who are planning to enroll in a qualifying field of study are given consideration for this scholarship. Qualifying fields of study include dairy and animal science, agricultural marketing and business, nutrition, food science, agriculture and extension education, agricultural communications, agricultural engineering or related fields. Contact Michelle Shearer, workforce development manager, at 570-768-8316 or mshearer@centerfordairyexcellence.org.

