Scholar-athlete, passionate reader: Vote for Student of the Week for May 20

Student of the Week offers schools the chance to celebrate teens who have placed in an art, dance or music competition, excelled in a science fair, won an essay contest, received a scholarship, were recognized for their volunteer service or have shined in some other way.

All high schools in Arizona are invited to nominate students to be included in an online poll where azcentral.com readers vote to choose the Student of the Week.

Student of the Week voting is open from 6 a.m. Monday through noon Thursday. Each week's winner is announced online Friday at 6 a.m.

Meet this week's nominees!

How to nominate: Know a teen we should celebrate? Choose them for Arizona Student of the Week

Shayla J. Munoz Cazarez, senior, Trevor G. Browne High School

Shayla J. Munoz Cazarez is a fantastic, energetic and organized senior student at Trevor. She puts her all in all she does. She turns in her work complete and on time. She always pays attention in class. She participates in the softball team at Trevor and is a great leader.

Nomination submitted by Rhonda Watras-Gayman, English teacher, Trevor G. Browne High School.

Josh Escamilla, senior, Camelback High School

Josh Escamilla is the true definition of remarkable, humble, and kind and his grit, determination and intellectual drive is one in a million. As I write this, I find myself saddened to be losing such an incredible human but so proud of who he is and what he represents. He enters a room and fills it with joy, unwavering kindness, a good laugh and amazing stories. He is a treasure! I can only imagine the footprints he will leave on this earth. I have grown as a person having him in my life and I will forever treasure his friendship, his stories, his laugh and his zest for life.

Nomination submitted by Libby Stovall, school counselor, Camelback High School.

Jimena Hernandez, junior, Trevor G. Browne High School

Jimena Hernandez is a kind, compassionate, caring person who is always with her friends. She is respectful and empathetic. She loves drawing, reading, poetry and music. She hopes to be a stylist, singer or artist someday. She is an amazing student who always tries hard in school. She participates in many clubs on campus. She is an all-around great student!

Nomination submitted by Rhonda Watras-Gayman, English teacher, Trevor G. Browne High School.

Noah Sosa, senior, Cesar Chavez High School

Noah Sosa, scholar-athlete, or maybe athlete-scholar. He is a star in both domains. Beyond that, he has a personality that warms the heart. He has the greatest smile, a top set of ethics that proclaim integrity, and he is so appreciative of every opportunity to learn. Quiet, humble, reliable, resilient, Noah is a winner and will bring credit to his community in whatever he chooses to do. Noah has all the characteristics of a lifelong learner.

Nomination submitted by Roberta B. Laguna, English teacher, Cesar Chavez High School.

Isaac Yazzie, freshman, Academies at South Mountain

Isaac Yazzie's passion for reading, writing and learning is infectious, and I see other students take on this trait after seeing the example he sets forth. He's an inspiration in the classroom. He inspires me to be a better teacher. It's students such as Isaac who remind me of why I pursued a career in education.

Nomination submitted by Candace Green, teacher, Academies at South Mountain.

For more information on Student of the Week, email studentoftheweek@azcentral.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Student of the Week selection for May 20