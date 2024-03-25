Schoenrock withdraws insanity defense in torture case

A man accused of torturing and raping a woman has withdrawn his notice to use insanity as a defense in his criminal case.

Aaron Schoenrock's attorneys made the move after the Center for Forensic Psychiatry examined him and determined he was competent to proceed in his case.

The center made no determination as to whether Schoenrock was insane for legal purposes, informing Circuit Court Judge Daniel Damman that Schoenrock refused to answer questions on the matter.

Schoenrock, 42, had previously said he had been hearing voices and has received mental health treatment during his time in jail.

The insanity defense was also filed after Schoenrock was accused of attempting to send letters to his co-defendant, Jolynn Hirsch, allegedly offering her money if she withdrew her testimony. New charges were filed against Schoenrock for the incident.

Hirsch, who is accused of assisting Schoenrock in the torture of a woman, reached a plea agreement with the St. Clair County Prosecutor's Office which requires her to testify against Schoenrock.

Schoenrock was arrested in June after he reportedly stabbed a man after going to his house looking for someone. Schoenrock was later also charged when police learned of the torture allegations against him.

According to court records and statements from the St. Clair County Prosecutor's Office, Schoenrock allegedly tortured the woman by beating her over an eight hour period, raping her, threatening her with a chainsaw, force-feeding her a concoction of drugs and made her write a fake suicide letter at gunpoint.

Hirsch was accused of assisting Schoenrock, including by participating in the beatings, retrieving the chainsaw for Schoenrock and checking online to see if anyone was looking for the victim.

Schoenrock's trial is scheduled for May 7. He faces 11 felony charges, including assault with intent to murder, torture, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree home invasion, unlawful imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon and three counts of felony firearm use.

