Schnucks rolling out smart carts at several area stores

KTVI - St. Louis

Schnucks is getting ready to officially roll out new smart carts. Artificial intelligence is what powers the "caper carts." They automatically recognize and weigh grocery items as you add them to your cart. They also keep a running total of how much you're spending as you shop. Schnucks plans to add them to their Twin Oaks location in Ballwin and other stores soon.