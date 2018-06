WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A. Finkl & Sons Co, a unit of Schmolz & Bickenbach AG, has been awarded a $420 million U.S. defense contract for BLU-137/B penetrator warhead production, the Pentagon said in a statement on Wednesday.

The contract provides for the production of the warhead bodies with a guaranteed production of 300 bodies during the first year with a possibility of up to 3,500 bodies in the subsequent four years, the statement said.





