    Scenes From the March For Our Lives Rallies Around the World

    Andrew Katz

    Hundreds of thousands of students, parents, teachers and their supporters took to the streets on March 24, in a mass show of force in favor of gun control and school safety. More than 800 marches across the U.S. and around the world took place in support of the main March For Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C.—above, photographed by Gabriella Demczuk for TIME—that was organized by survivors of the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Here’s what it looks like on the ground, from London and Paris to Sao Paulo and Miami.

    This story will be updated throughout the day.

    WASHINGTON

    Attendees at the March For Our Lives demonstration near the U.S.Capitol.

    MIAMI

    People stand while rallying in the street during the March For Our Lives demonstration, demanding stricter gun control laws, at the Miami Beach Senior High School.

    NEW YORK

    High school students from New Jersey hold American flags as they attend the March For Our Lives near Columbus Circle.

    PARIS

    A crowd of French and Americans hold anti-gun posters near the Eiffel Tower.

    CONCORD, N.H.

    Protesters march to the State House in downtown Concord.

    CINCINNATI

    Demonstrators gather outside city hall during the March for Our Lives protest for gun legislation and school safety.

    PHILADELPHIA

    Demonstrators participate in the March for Our Lives rally in Philadelphia, one of about 800 events planned around the world.

    BERLIN

    About 500 people gathered at Brandenburg Gate in the German capital to honor the victims of the Parkland massacre and call for stronger gun control in the United States.

    LONDON

    Protesters staged a 'die-in' during the March For Our Lives rally outside the U.S. Embassy in London.

    SAO PAULO, BRAZIL

    People take part in the March for Our Lives demonstration to end gun violence outside the U.S. Consulate in Sao Paulo, Brazil.