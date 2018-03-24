Scenes From the March For Our Lives Rallies Around the World

Hundreds of thousands of students, parents, teachers and their supporters took to the streets on March 24, in a mass show of force in favor of gun control and school safety. More than 800 marches across the U.S. and around the world took place in support of the main March For Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C.—above, photographed by Gabriella Demczuk for TIME—that was organized by survivors of the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Here’s what it looks like on the ground, from London and Paris to Sao Paulo and Miami.