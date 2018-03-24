Scenes From the March For Our Lives Rallies Around the World

Hundreds of thousands of students, parents, teachers and their supporters took to the streets on March 24, in a mass show of force in favor of gun control and school safety. More than 800 marches across the U.S. and around the world took place in support of the main March For Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C.—above, photographed by Gabriella Demczuk for TIME—that was organized by survivors of the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Here’s what it looks like on the ground, from London and Paris to Sao Paulo and Miami.

This story will be updated throughout the day.

WASHINGTON

Attendees at the March For Our Lives demonstration near the U.S.Capitol. More

MIAMI

People stand while rallying in the street during the March For Our Lives demonstration, demanding stricter gun control laws, at the Miami Beach Senior High School. More

NEW YORK

High school students from New Jersey hold American flags as they attend the March For Our Lives near Columbus Circle. More

PARIS

A crowd of French and Americans hold anti-gun posters near the Eiffel Tower. More