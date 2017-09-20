Scenes From Hurricane Maria's Destruction Across the Caribbean

Maria’s Destruction Across the Caribbean

View photos Nigel R. Browne—Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency/Regional Security System/Reuters More

Damaged homes from Hurricane Maria on the island of Dominica on Sept. 19. Nigel R. Browne—Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency/Regional Security System/Reuters

The storm killed at least nine and left Puerto Rico without power

By Lisa Marie Segarra and Kim Bubello

Hurricane Maria devastated an already battered Caribbean, which was recovering after Hurricane Irma hit two weeks ago. The entire island of Puerto Rico was left without power and at least nine people have died across the Caribbean.

“Months and months and months and months are going to pass before we can recover from this,” Felix Delgado, mayor of Catano, Puerto Rico, told the Associated Press.

While St. Croix was spared from facing the brunt of Hurricane Irma’s damage, the island faced five hours of hurricane force winds from Maria. One person was reported dead after being hit by a falling tree and two others are missing after their boat sink in Guadalupe where 40 percent of homes are without power.

Hurricane Maria’s path is expected to move across the northern coast of the Dominican Republic and through the Turks and Caicos Islands.

View photos Carlos Giusti—AP More

David Cruz Marrero watches the waves at Punta Santiago pier hours before the imminent impact of Maria, in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 19. Carlos Giusti—AP

View photos Hector Retamal—AFP/Getty Images More

Trees are toppled in a parking lot at Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 20. Hector Retamal—AFP/Getty Images

View photos Hector Retamal—AFP/Getty Images More

People take shelter at Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 20. Hector Retamal—AFP/Getty Images

View photos Lionel Chamoiseau—AFP/Getty Images More

A motorist drives on the flooded waterfront in Fort-de-France, on the French Caribbean island of Martinique, on Sept. 19. Lionel Chamoiseau—AFP/Getty Images