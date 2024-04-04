SCDHEC launches pilot program to clean up waterways of derelict boats

MURRELLS INLET, S.C (WBTW) –The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is working to tackle abandoned and derelict boats in South Carolina waterways.

The Vessel Turn-In pilot program launched in January and is completely free. It’s aimed at removing boats before they become an issue.

“You can see behind us right here, sometimes boats have accidents, and they get stuck, and the problem is, is they just kind of pile up,” Jason Burton, the owner of Murrells Inlet Fishing Charters said. “Especially on the Intracoastal Waterway.”

The program’s mission is to prevent boats from sitting and impacting the environment like oyster reefs or salt marshes.

DHEC says the 30 applications its already received have been cases of boats washed up in backyards and some wanting to get rid of inherited boats.

It’s funded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Coastal Zone Enhancement grant.

Julia Chrisco, a coastal services project manager with DHEC says right now, this is only a pilot program, but that could change.

“The more interest we get, the more applications we get, the more that tells us that maybe we could one day have more of a like continuous program,” Chrisco said.

If accepted, people either drop their boats off in Charleston this summer or DHEC will hire a contractor to come and pick it up. That same day, the vessels will be broken down.

DHEC says the idea is to prevent hazardous materials from leaking into the environment, home damage as well as navigational hazards.

Jacob West is a long-time Murrells Inlet resident and says abandoned boats sunk in the inlet is an issue he’s seen before.

“I’ve got friends that have been injured on like props of boats and stuff hanging out of the water because it hasn’t been cleaned up,” West said.

The program will also recycle fiberglass to eventually be used as fuel instead of coal.

Burton says the convenience of this program will help many people who don’t know what else to do with a derelict boat.

“These bigger boats, it costs a lot of money to move them and that expense is half the reason why they don’t get moved because people don’t want to spend that money so the fact that it’s free, come and get it,” Burton said.

News13 recently did a story about a washed-up boat in Murrells Inlet but this program would not be able to help remove it.

The deadline to submit an application is Friday, April 5. You can apply, here.

