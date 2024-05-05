Scattered storms today, drier and hotter for the workweek ahead

Scattered storms are once again lining up across eastern Texas. This area of the country has been hammered by flooding rains the past week or so, and unfortunately, they’re getting more heavy rain this morning. High-resolution models have this activity working eastward through mid-to-late morning, but also have storms weakening significantly before moving into Acadiana. However, a strong storm or two is still possible and the Storm Prediction Center has put us under a level one risk of severe weather with strong wind gusts being the primary threat.

Rain chances will be isolated tomorrow as the jet stream retreats to the north. We’ll see more sunshine, which will lead to hotter temperatures. Highs will reach the mid-upper 80s tomorrow afternoon.

A drier pattern for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with more sunshine. This will lead to temperatures nearing 90 degrees all three days.

A front will sweep across the area on Friday, giving us a few isolated storms followed by a nice cool down by the weekend. Long-range models have highs in the upper 70s/lower 80s and lows in the upper 50s/lower 60s for Saturday and Sunday!

