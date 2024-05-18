Scattered storms Saturday

Another storm system is making its way into the Tennessee Valley on Saturday. This will bring scattered showers and storms to our area through the afternoon and into the evening hours.

Storms will move in late this morning and into the afternoon hours. This slow-moving system will linger scattered showers and storms through much of the afternoon and into the early evening.

The storms today will be capable of producing heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. If you plan to be outside during the afternoon, be sure to have our Live Alert 19 app ready to alert you to incoming storms.

While most storms on Saturday will be below severe limits, there is a low-end severe storm chance. Storms that do become severe will be capable of producing damaging winds, and some small hail.

Stay with the Weather Authority for the latest on this weekend’s storms.

