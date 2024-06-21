Scattered storms, rain expected as Invest92L makes its way toward Florida

It’s officially summer in Central Florida.

Storms and wet weather will continue to cover Central over the few days as Invest92L continues to churn off the Space Coast and is moving toward a Friday landfall in Northeast Florida.

Invest92L is currently about 300 miles offshore and is creating storm and rain ahead of it, which will hit Central Florida later this evening and overnight.

Tropical Storm Alberto has dissipated over Mexico, but it still bringing heavy rain and mudslides to the area.

NOAA Hurricane Hunters flew into Invest92L but did not find an organized system.

The disturbance continues tracking Northwest towards Florida.

Stay will WFTV Channel for update weather and news.

