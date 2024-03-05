Scattered storms in Northeast Ohio weather forecast expected to bring temperatures down

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to cool down the above-normal temperatures in Northeast Ohio starting Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Gusty winds and small hail are possible as storms enter the region after 2 p.m. Tuesday. These showers are expected to last through Wednesday night.

Winds could reach up to 13 mph. New rainfall could be less than an inch in total.

Rain with some thunder will move into the region today with the greatest rain coverage expected this afternoon and evening. Temperatures ahead of the main batch of rain will be well above normal in the 60s and 70s. pic.twitter.com/yGHD1KHQcU — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) March 5, 2024

Near-record high temperatures

Summit County residents and commuters grappled with summer-like temperatures Monday and Tuesday with highs reaching nearly 72 degrees.

Despite these conditions, Akron did not break its all-time high-temperature records for the two days.

The record for March 4 was set in 1983 when it hit 74 degrees. One day later on March 5 of the same year, another record was set when the mercury hit 77 degrees.

Toledo, Erie break records on Monday

Two nearby cities broke records Monday, the National Weather Service reported. Toledo reached 78 degrees, breaking its 1983 record of 76 degrees. Erie, PA, warmed up to 76 degrees, breaking its 1966 record of 70 degrees.

What's causing the warm weather?

A "super" El Niño is to blame for the unusually warm winter in Ohio.

An El Niño is created when water temperatures are warmer than usual in the Pacific Ocean. This causes the jet stream to push cold air farther north, resulting in a warmer and drier winter.

Ohio weather map

Five-day forecast

Tuesday: A chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny. Highs near 71 degrees. A south wind of around 11 mph.

Tuesday night: Showers and a possible thunderstorm. Low of around 44 degrees. Southwest wind of 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday: Showers before 11 a.m. High near 47 degrees. North wind of 6 to 13 mph. Chance of rain is 80%.

Wednesday night: Chance of showers before 2 a.m. Low around 38. North wind of 9 to 13 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a high near 56 degrees.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low around 40 degrees.

Friday: Chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy with a high near 60 degrees. Chance of rain is 40%

Friday night: Showers after 8 p.m. Low around 48. Chance of rain is 80%.

Saturday: Showers. High near 54 degrees. Chance of rain is 80%.

Saturday night: Showers before 2 a.m. Low of around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

