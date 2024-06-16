Scattered Storms in the evening, hot humid father’s day Sunday

Scattered storms finish up in the evening, with some potential strong storms in certain areas.

For Father’s Day and an early part of the week, it’ll be a hot and humid one, with highs hitting 90 in areas.

There have been talks of a tropical development in the Western Gulf, but we should pay attention more to a potential system brewing in the Atlantic.

Read: Ocoee police are investigating deadly crash

A system may develop in the eastern part of the Bahamas early in the week, before it makes its way toward Florida or other parts of the Southeast.

If that system hits in our area we could see increased rain and surf on Thursday.

Read: Seagrass and Optimism Sprouting along the Indian River Lagoon

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.