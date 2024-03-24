Scattered storms continue in Phoenix after getting half an inch of rain Saturday night

Scattered showers and gusty winds continue across metro Phoenix on Sunday following a night of rainstorms that brought up to half of an inch of rain to the Phoenix area.

The average rainfall through the Phoenix area Saturday night was .21 inches and counting. There is a 23% chance of more isolated showers in the afternoon and evening in the Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds between 20 to 25 mph were expected to accompany these isolated storms bringing patchy blowing dust, loose objects and knocking over structures that are not secure. Headwinds are expected to be the strongest along Interstate Highway 8.

According to the NWS, any additional rain is unlikely after midnight.

Some pretty good rain amounts across the Phoenix metro overnight, in association with the cold frontal passage. Most area generally received between 0.10-0.40", with some localized higher amounts. Expect more isolated to scattered shower/storm activity today. #azwx pic.twitter.com/XLWsBiT5r2 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) March 24, 2024

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Scattered storms continue in Phoenix after half an inch of rain