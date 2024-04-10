Scattered showers, thunderstorms expected in Louisville area through Friday

The greater Louisville area is expected to see widespread rain with the possibility of storms throughout the week, tapering off on Friday before a cold front sets in.

Brian Schoettmer, forecaster for the National Weather Service of Louisville, said areas in Kentucky received around a quarter inch to an inch of additional rainfall, with some receiving two to two and a half inches, from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning. Counties most impacted are west of Louisville and include Hardin, Breckinridge and Ohio.

Louisville weather: Hazardous weather outlook - showers and storms expected

Kentucky below average rainfall

Despite recent storms and tornadoes impacting the area, rainfall for the year falls below average based on data through Tuesday, said Schoettmer. For the year, there's been 11.66 inches of rainfall, about an inch below the average of 12.69. April's average was also below normal, at 1.19 inches of rainfall compared to 1.29.

What is the weather like today near Louisville?

As of Wednesday morning, the area should expect widespread rain throughout the day with the possibility of a drier period, and widespread rain overnight. There's a small chance of strong storms on Thursday, and areas will likely receive an additional half-inch to one inch of additional rainfall into Thursday night, said Schoettmer.

According to a post from NWS Louisville on X, formerly Twitter, severe storms on Thursday afternoon are most likely east of I-65, with possible hail and strong winds.

Some strong to marginally severe storms may be possible Thursday afternoon. Best chances will be east of I-65. Isolated damaging winds and hail are the main hazards possible. https://t.co/ixulaIOkoB #INwx #KYwx pic.twitter.com/sveoqCmjpq — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) April 10, 2024

Louisville area weather forecast

Today, expect scattered showers with an isolated thunderstorm or two before scattered thunderstorms become more likely tomorrow. Rain comes to an end on Friday as skies begin clearing from the southwest. https://t.co/ixulaIOkoB #INwx #KYwx pic.twitter.com/9w4BRbBGbx — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) April 10, 2024

According to the NWS of Louisville seven-day forecast, the weather for the next few days is as follows:

Wednesday

Showers and possible a thunderstorm before 2 p.m. Chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Showers likely and a possible thunderstorm after 3 p.m.

High near 67. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. Additional rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch. Higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday night

Low near 61 and southeast winds between 8 and 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Showers and a possible thunderstorm. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday

Showers and thunderstorms before 3 p.m. Showers and possible thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Precipitation chance is 90% with high around 69.

South winds between 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph, and additional rainfall between a quarter and half of an inch is possible.

Thursday night

Showers and possible thunderstorm before 9 p.m. Chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. Chance of precipitation is 80% with a low around 48.

Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 22 mph, and gusts as high as 31 mph are anticipated. Additional rainfall amounts to less than a tenth of an inch. Higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday

30% chance of showers between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Friday night

20% chance of showers before 9 p.m. Mostly clear, with low around 45.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky Weather: Louisville forecast, rain expected through Friday