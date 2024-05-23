Scattered showers and thunder this morning, what about the rest of today?

TODAY: AM Rain/Thunder, PM Sun, Humid. Hi 83.

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers. Lo 64.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm. Hi 84.

After a summer-like day Wednesday, with warm temperatures, higher humidity, and a few t-storms, temperatures stayed mild last night and this morning is starting on the muggy side. It will also start with some rain and potential thunder as a cold front continues to drag itself across Pennsylvania. Periods of rain and embedded thunder are expected to last through the morning with some sun breaking out this afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 80s today and it will stay humid too. An additional round of showers is expected to develop late this evening and continue overnight as one final push from this front before Friday. Tomorrow looks much nicer. It should be mostly sunny, warm, and less humid on Friday.

Saturday is looking better with some late-day thunderstorms possible. It will continue to be warm over the weekend, with highs in the 80s on both Saturday and Sunday. Sunday should be dry, but showers redevelop Sunday night and on Memorial Day as another wave of low pressure swings through. Just how wet Monday will be remains to be seen. Stay tuned as we follow the guidance over the coming days and get more specific. It does look cooler next week with highs back in the 70s thanks to an upper-level trough. In the meantime, enjoy the warm weather and summer-like conditions!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara

