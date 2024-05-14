Scattered showers and storms Tuesday

Rain is moving into the southwestern tip of the state this early Tuesday morning. While we’ve started the day dry in central Indiana, you’ll want to grab the rain gear. Showers and storms will move into the area by mid-morning and stick around with us throughout the day. This will keep temperatures down with highs the may not make it out of the 60s for some. They may be able to get some laps in early at the track today but rain will most likely impact practice later in the day.











The Indianapolis return for a homestand beginning this evening. First pitch is at 6:05 PM against the Toledo Mud Hens. This evening is dollar menu night. However, stayed tuned to the Indians for the potential of delays or postponement of the game due to the rain.

Rain becomes more widely scattered overnight through Wednesday morning. This system will be pulling away tomorrow. A few spotty showers will be possible in the afternoon but the overall trend will be for drying conditions Wednesday afternoon and evening and we could even see some sunshine before the day is through.

Thursday is looking dryer and warmer with highs near 80°. A few spotty showers can’t be ruled out but it’s Friday that we will be tracking more impactful rain returning to the area.

