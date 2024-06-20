Scattered showers, storms possible in Austin area through Tuesday, NWS says

Chances of scattered showers and storms are expected to continue through Tuesday in the Austin area, according to the National Weather Service.

The Austin area saw rainfall ranging from half an inch to 2 inches between 7 a.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday, according to the weather service, as bands of rain from Tropical Storm Alberto reached Central Texas.

The greatest chances of showers and storms in the coming days are expected across the southern parts of South Central Texas, especially the Coastal Plains.

Below normal temperatures are expected to rise to seasonally hot going into next week.

Friday is expected to be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. The weather service projects a 20% chance of rain and is forecasting winds ranging from 5 mph to 10 mph.

Saturday is expected to be partly cloudy in the morning and clear by the evening. Sunday could be mostly clear, with lows in the lower 70s.

Highs are expected to be in the lower 90s for the next few days, but next week, heat index readings are expected to be up to 110.

Austin weather forecast

Friday

High: 91

Low: 75

Maximum heat index: 101

Saturday

High: 93

Low: 73

Maximum heat index: 101

