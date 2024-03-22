Scattered showers possible in Kansas City; stormy weather might impact weekend plans

Isolated to scattered showers are possible Friday as a cold front moves through the Kansas City area Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The front is expected to pass through late morning or early afternoon, and any rain that develops is expected to be light, the weather service said. There is a 20 to 40% chance of showers ahead and along the front.

Strong gusty north winds and much colder air are expected behind the front. Wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph are into the evening.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high in the mid-50s in the metro, which is a few degrees cooler than the 58 degrees typical of this time of year in Kansas City.

The colder air will send temperatures plunging into the mid- to upper 20s overnight.

Although it has been a mild late winter and early spring, the weather service said in its forecast discussion that temperatures haven’t been warm enough for the growth and development of certain crops to warrant freeze advisories or warnings.

“But folks that have sensitive vegetation that could be susceptible to these temperatures will need to protect them,” the weather service said.

A hard freeze is expected across the region on Saturday morning.

Strong winds, storms could affect plans

Cooler weather is expected Saturday, with temperatures climbing to near 50 degrees. The skies will become increasingly cloudy, and the winds will be light.

Overnight Saturday, winds will become breezy as the chance for storms increases.

Rain is likely on Sunday, but strong, gusty winds might impact people’s plans. The weather service said that wind gusts of 40 to 45 mph are possible during the day, increasing to over 45 mph Sunday night. Temperatures will be near 60 degrees.

Showers and storms are likely in the evening and overnight. A few intense storms with gusty winds are possible. The chance of precipitation is 90%. Up to a quarter of an inch of rain is expected. Areas that experience thunderstorms will see higher amounts, the weather service said.

There is a chance of showers on Monday, but the weather will become mostly sunny as temperatures climb to the mid-60s. Cooler weather is expected mid-week, with temperatures in the mid-40s on Tuesday and low 50s on Wednesday.

Weather watches and warnings

Weather watches and warnings

