Scattered showers will redevelop this morning ahead of a cold front making its way to Central Florida on Saturday, the National Weather Service said. Some showers may bring lightening storms.

A few storms may become strong, containing gusty winds and hail, NWS said.

NWS said some decrease in clouds will occur during the day as drier air moves in from the west.

The high today will be 79 degrees and the low will be 63 degrees.