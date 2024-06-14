Scattered rain chances moving inland, toward southern parts of Central Florida

Friday will feature more scattered showers with coverage favoring the southern parts of Central Florida.

Parts of the interior will see rain in addition to south of Melbourne along the coast, according to NWS Melbourne.

An east coast sea breeze will move inland; quicker north of the Treasure Coast.

Primary storm impacts include lightning strikes, gusty winds up to 45 mph, localized downpours and possible flooding.

Temperatures will be in the high 80s to mid 90s, peaking at 94 in Leesburg.

Orlando, Sanford and Kissimmee highs are 92 degrees with Stuart seeing the lowest highs at 87 degrees.